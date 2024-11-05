Pop legend has announced a new career after stating she will never return to music.

Britney Spears has announced a new career move after previously saying she will never return to music. The singer, 42, shared a picture of pink roses on Instagram with the caption: “I have some really exciting news to share with you guys.”

A few hours later Britney shared another pic of a single rose and wrote the caption: “My first jewellery line coming soon !!! Delicate, extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!! Realising how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon!!! Girls you’re gonna fucking love it !!!”

The pop icon gave fans a sneak peak of the new jewellery collection in a snap of a gold hand chain containing blue and green beads. There is no release date yet, but the pop star says its “coming soon”.

This comes after the singer announced she was stepping back from her music career and announced she will "never return to the music industry". The post was in response to rumours that she was working on a new album with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels.

Britney Spears has been in the music industry since she was just was 11 years old when she joined the cast of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club on Disney Channel. She signed her fist record deal with Jive Records when she was 15-years-old. The pop star entered into a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears in February 2008 for 13 years.

