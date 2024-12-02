BTS: K-pop star V announces death of beloved pet dog Yeontan

BTS member V has announced the death of his beloved pet dog, Yeontan.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, revealed the news on Monday through an Instagram Story, writing in Korean that Yeontan had "gone on a long journey." He also posted a series of photos and videos to honour their time together, calling his dog, ‘Mr Kim Yeontan’.

The singer said it felt important to share the news with BTS fans, known as ARMY, because of the love they have shown for Yeontan over the years. V wrote: "Please continue to love Yeontan so he can be happy among the stars." He also encouraged fans to close the year with warmth and express love to those they care about.

Yeontan, a Pomeranian, was introduced to fans in 2017 and quickly became a cherished part of the BTS community. He even made appearances in V’s 2019 music video for Winter Bear and graced the cover of V's solo album Layover released last year.

Yeontan had faced significant health challenges, including two unsuccessful heart surgeries, which V had shared with fans in the past. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.