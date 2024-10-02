Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after a taxi carrying Have I Got News For You panellist Ian Hislop was shot at in central London.

The shot is said to have hit the back window of the cab containing the Private Eye editor just after 10am on Tuesday last week.

The Guardian reported that the black-cab driver told detectives he had come to a standstill in traffic in Dean Street, Soho, near the junction with Oxford Street. near the Private Eye offices, just after 10am yesterday. He heard what he believed was a bullet hitting and damaging his window.

Both the driver and Hislop, who was in the back of the cab, were unhurt.

Roads were closed around the scene as police searched the area and officers will examine any CCTV.

A Met spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday, October 1 to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster. The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window. There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched.”

Hislop, 64, has edited Private Eye since 1986