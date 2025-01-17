Busta Rhymes charged with assault after assistant left with eye injury following alleged altercation in NYC
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred on January 10 in the lobby of Dashiel Gables' condominium building in downtown Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.
An argument reportedly broke out between the two over Gables being on his phone during work hours. The disagreement is said to have escalated when Rhymes allegedly struck Gables multiple times in the face, according to gossip outlet TMZ.
After the alleged assault, Rhymes left the scene while Gables called 911. Police and paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, and Gables was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for an eye injury.
On Tuesday, January 16, Busta Rhymes turned himself in to the New York Police Department. He was issued a desk appearance ticket (DAT) for misdemeanour assault, attempted assault, and harassment.
A DAT requires Rhymes to appear in court on a designated date to address the charges.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.