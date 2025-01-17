Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Popular rapper Busta Rhymes is facing multiple assault charges following an alleged altercation with his assistant in New York City earlier this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on January 10 in the lobby of Dashiel Gables' condominium building in downtown Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.

An argument reportedly broke out between the two over Gables being on his phone during work hours. The disagreement is said to have escalated when Rhymes allegedly struck Gables multiple times in the face, according to gossip outlet TMZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busta Rhymes is is facing multiple assault charges following an alleged altercation with his assistant in New York City earlier this month. | Getty

After the alleged assault, Rhymes left the scene while Gables called 911. Police and paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, and Gables was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for an eye injury.

On Tuesday, January 16, Busta Rhymes turned himself in to the New York Police Department. He was issued a desk appearance ticket (DAT) for misdemeanour assault, attempted assault, and harassment.

A DAT requires Rhymes to appear in court on a designated date to address the charges.