Candy Devine, one of Northern Ireland’s Downtown Radio presenters and a well-known, has died aged 85 in her native Australia.

Devine was one of the original presenters when Downtown Radio launched in 1976. Her work spanned nearly four decades until her retirement in 2013, and she was awarded an MBE in 2014 for “Services to Broadcasting and to the Community in Northern Ireland.”

Downtown Content Director Stuart Robinson called Devine “a household name on radio in Northern Ireland,” and how her presence influenced industry and her mentorship of young broadcasters

He said: “Having grown up listening to Candy, it was a great honour to work with her at Downtown. Devine’s vivacious personality made her a beloved figure among listeners, a sentiment echoed by Don Anderson, Downtown Radio’s first programme controller, who described her as “quite some lady.”

Candy Devine in 1974 | Getty Images

Former colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Devine. Radio presenter Caroline Fleck remembered her as “a powerhouse, a voice many of us grew up listening to,” adding, “They don’t make them like her anymore.”

Sky News correspondent David Blevins shared fond memories of their time together, posting, “The term ‘dulcet tones’ was invented for her.”

Close friend Jill Ellis, who knew Devine for 40 years, described her as “a lady with many talents,” recalling her skills beyond broadcasting, including music, cooking, and art. Ellis shared that her recent visit to see Devine in Australia last December was “such a precious time.”