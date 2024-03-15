Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The multi-million-dollar home of actress and model Cara Delevinge in Los Angeles has been destroyed in a massive fire, leaving at least one person injured. Firefighters were called to the scene in Studio City in the early hours of Friday to tackle the blaze, believed to have started in the back room of the Californian mansion, TMZ reported.

Cara, 31, was not home when the fire broke out at the 8,000 sq feet mansion. She is reportedly in England for her performance in West End show Cabaret as Sally Bowles at the Playhouse Theatre all week. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gossip outlet said a total of 94 firefighters and four ambulances were deployed to the scene after the emergency call was made at around 3.57am. The fire is believed to have spread into the attic, causing the roof to collapse.

The 8,000 sq ft home of actress Cara Delevinge in LA has been destroyed in a fire

The report said it took the firefighters almost two hours to control the blaze and completely put it out. A firefighter is also believed to have been injured after falling off a ladder while trying to put out the blaze and at least one occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.