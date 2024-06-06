Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cara Dillon has been left “shaken up” after being struck in the face by a BB gun "several times”

An award-winning singer has been left “shaken up” after being struck in the face by a BB gun "several times”. Cara Dillon said that the shots came from a moving vehicle in Frome, Somerset, on Wednesday (June 5) evening while she was out walking in the town centre with her producer and husband, Sam Lakeman.

The 48-year-old said they were on the corner of Bath Street and Corn Street at 7pm when a vehicle drove past with the window down and they heard an “automatic BB or Airsoft gunfire about eight to 12 shots” before she was hit in the face, resulting in a bruise.

The Northern Irish vocalist, known for her numerous awards including the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, said the incident felt like being struck with “a handful of stones”, which she described as “very painful”, and leaving her “in tears.

Recalling the incident on X, she said: “I couldn’t open my eye, a nice lady helped and it took us all a minute to realise what had happened. While on the phone to the police, Sam started looking for pellets on the ground and found about seven. They were gel-like (thankfully) and not solid plastic.

“The police were on the scene very quickly and were looking at CCTV from the town centre. They were very helpful and considerate. I woke this morning with a sore eye, headache, and a bruise appearing on my cheek. I’ve had a very thorough check over with an optician (lots of tests/scans) and everything seems fine with my eye.”

She said that she wasn't the only victim, as another individual walking in the area was also struck in the head. She added that the police are aware of this incident.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers are investigating two reports of individuals being hit by a suspected BB gun pellet in Bath Street and Rodden Road in Frome.