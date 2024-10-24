Rapper Cardi B forced to cancel ONE MusicFest gig after 'medical emergency' lands her in the hospital
The 32-year-old musician told fans in an update on X (formerly Twitter) that she would no long be able to perform at the ONE MusicFest 2024 this weekend. The festival was due to take place in Atlanta’s Piemont Park, with acts such as Earth, Wind and Fire also on the bill.
Cardi said: "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest.
"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall."
ONE Music Fest told fans to send love to the ‘I Like It’ rapper and hinted towards organisers making plans to replace the headliner on the bill.
It comes after Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, fired off at her ex-partner, rapper Offset, in a string of now-deleted posts on X. She slammed the former Migos member, with whom she shares three children, saying: “I wish the worst on this man... I never hated somebody soooo much.”
