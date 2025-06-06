Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti in French Open semifinals, who is Musetti’s girlfriend?
Compared to his opponent Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti is not a household name, but he is currently playing the superstar in the French Open semifinals. Before playing Carlos, Lorenzo beat Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Lorenzo Musetti was asked about playing Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals before he had played Tommy Paul and said: “Honestly I find that really disrespectful for Tommy [Paul] , for the ones who they will play," and also said: "To have a question already about the semi-finals, there is a match to play and honestly I don’t want to answer that question.”
Away from tennis, Lorenzo Musetti is in a relationship with Veronica Confalonieri, who has 25.2K followers on Instagram and according to her bio is based in Monaco, Sanremo and Milan.
Lorenzo and Veronica started dating in 2022 and she is mother to Ludovico, who was born in March 2024. She shared a black and white photograph of herself with Ludovico and Lorenzo touching her stomach in a pregnancy announcement at the beginning of May. She wrote: “The family is growing," followed by #4 and a blue heart which might indicate she is expecting another boy.
Although it is not known if Veronica plays tennis her older sister Valentine Confalonieri, was a professional tennis player and she is married to fellow tennis player, Gianluca Mager. After reaching the French Open semi finals, Lorenzo said: Having a family is a really big responsibility. I want to be an example for my son. Not just for my son, for the fans, for kids that dream of becoming tennis players. When I was a kid I was one of them.”
He also added that"I was looking the same at their age. I wanna be an example. I put some things in order off court."
