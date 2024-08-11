Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dancing with the stars alum, 39, revealed the bike accident happened when he went to pick his son up from school and took to his Instagram to describe exactly what happened.

Nev Schulman shared a trigger warning which said: “The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury. If this stuff is unsettling, I totally understand, please don’t swipe! And if you want to read my story instead (no pictures), it’s all the caption.”

In the caption below, Nev Schulman said: “I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be.

“Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what “before the accident” really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say - life can change in an instant.

Catfish host Nev Schulman reveals he’s ‘lucky’ to be alive after breaking his neck in bike accident | Getty Images

I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.

“We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes” ❤️

Fans were quick to share their thoughts and one said: “And this is a prime example when a helmet protects you! Always wear a helmet!” whilst another fan said: The video of your kids hugging you MADE ME UGLY CRY so HARD! I am so glad you’re on your way to healing!”

Nev Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo and they share children, Cleo James, 7, Beau Bobby Bruce, 5, and Cy Monroe, 2 . The couple met via Instagram in 2015 and seven months into their relationship, Laura announced she was pregnant with their first child.