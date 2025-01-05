Celebrities who have died so far in January 2025. Photos by Getty Images.Celebrities who have died so far in January 2025. Photos by Getty Images.
Celebrities who have died so far in January 2025. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Celebrities who have died so far in 2025 - including singer Wayne Osmond and the oldest Olympic medal winner

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

5th Jan 2025, 9:00am

The new year may have only just started, but we’ve already had to say goodye to some famous faces.

In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in 2025, this gallery remembers the actors musicians and politicians we have lost this year.

Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.

For more news about famous faces, be sure to check out our dedicated celebrity page.

Wayne Osmond, who sang with his brothers in chart-topping pop group The Osmonds, died aged 73, on January 1, his family confirmed. He died of a stroke and leaves behind his wife and five children. Wayne is pictured with brothers Merrill and Jay at the Apollo, Glasgow, on the British leg of their European tour in October 1973.

1. Wayne Osmond

Wayne Osmond, who sang with his brothers in chart-topping pop group The Osmonds, died aged 73, on January 1, his family confirmed. He died of a stroke and leaves behind his wife and five children. Wayne is pictured with brothers Merrill and Jay at the Apollo, Glasgow, on the British leg of their European tour in October 1973. | Getty Images

Two-time Booker Prize-shortlisted novelist David Lodge died three years after his wife on January 1, his publisher said. He was known for his plays, memoirs, TV scripts, and books, including Small World and Nice Works which were nominated for the famous literary award. He was 89. His wife Mary died in January 2022.

2. David Lodge

Two-time Booker Prize-shortlisted novelist David Lodge died three years after his wife on January 1, his publisher said. He was known for his plays, memoirs, TV scripts, and books, including Small World and Nice Works which were nominated for the famous literary award. He was 89. His wife Mary died in January 2022. | Getty Images

Agnes Keleti, a Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, has died aged 103, days short of her 104th birthday. Keleti died on the morning of January 2 in Budapest, the Hungarian state news agency reported. She won a total of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics, including five golds, for Hungary at the 1952 Helsinki Games and the 1956 Melbourne Games. She would have turned 104 on January 4.

3. Agnes Keleti

Agnes Keleti, a Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, has died aged 103, days short of her 104th birthday. Keleti died on the morning of January 2 in Budapest, the Hungarian state news agency reported. She won a total of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics, including five golds, for Hungary at the 1952 Helsinki Games and the 1956 Melbourne Games. She would have turned 104 on January 4. | AFP via Getty Images

Related topics:ObituariesMusicFilmTVPoliticiansCelebrities
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice