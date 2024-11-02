In 2012, Tulisa Contostavlos's ex-boyfriend Justin Edwards released a private video of her without consent. Though revenge porn wasn’t yet illegal in the UK, she managed to secure a court apology from him after taking legal action.placeholder image
Celebrities hit by revenge porn including Kim Kardashian as Tulisa Contostavlos reveals trauma of leaked sex tape

2nd Nov 2024

X Factor star Tulisa Contostavlos has spoken out about the trauma she endured when an ex-boyfriend released a sex tape of her without consent, describing the experience as “virtual rape”.

The 36-year-old singer, who was a judge on The X Factor in 2012, revealed that the ordeal took “many years” to process. Her ex-boyfriend, Justin Edwards, released the explicit video in the same year, after they had broken up three years earlier, and the violation left her feeling “judged, disgusting, and ashamed.”

Reflecting on the impact this had on her role as a judge on the ITV show, Tulisa explained: “Honestly, there's no words to describe. It felt like virtual rape, that's the only way I can describe the emotion. It was just horrific. I felt so just judged and I felt disgusting, I felt ashamed.”

The betrayal weighed heavily on her, leading her to a difficult second season on the show, during which she became “miserable,” admitting, “I hated it every day. It’s taken me years... it’s life-changing in a big, big way.”

At the time, revenge porn was not yet criminalised in the UK, meaning Tulisa’s only legal recourse was a civil suit that eventually led to a court apology from Edwards. Despite her win, Tulisa recalls feeling frustrated that he faced no criminal consequences, saying, “It is now (illegal). It just wasn’t then, it’s mental.” Although she successfully secured an apology, the ordeal left a lasting impact on her personal life, especially regarding relationships and intimacy.

Tulisa ultimately emerged stronger as she thanked her fans and supporters who stood by her during the challenging period. “I stand here today a stronger, wiser young woman who has taken this experience and learnt from it,” she said, adding, “With that support and my determination, I have won this battle. This time, Justin messed with the wrong woman.”

But Tulisa wasn’t the only one to fall victim to revenge porn. Here are several other high-profile celebrities who have faced similar violations over the years:

Kim's sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. She later reached a settlement with the company that distributed the video.

Reality star Georgia Harrison was a victim of revenge porn when her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, shared an explicit video of them without her consent. In March 2023, Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his actions.

In 2017, explicit photos of Blac Chyna were posted online by her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, leading her to take legal action. The pair settled their protracted revenge-porn saga just as the case was set to go to trial.

In 2017, Barton had alleged that Zacharias recorded the former couple while they were having sex, as well as took photos of her while she was naked, without her knowledge. The suit added that Zacharias was trying to sell the tapes for $500,000.

