Celebrities in sex abuse or rape trial in 2024: List includes Huw Edwards & Slowthai

4 . Luke Ford

An actor who claimed to have been Brad Pitt's body double, Ford was convicted in Scotland for multiple sexual offences, including rape and "stealthing" (the non-consensual removal of a condom during intercourse). He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with an additional five years on licence.