Celebrities in sex abuse or rape trial in 2024: List includes Huw Edwards & Slowthai

Among them is Sean "Diddy" Combs, the music mogul who was arrested in September on charges including sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
The charges stem from decades of allegations involving over 120 individuals. Combs has denied all allegations and is awaiting trial. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein, whose 2020 rape convictions in New York were overturned due to judicial errors, faces a retrial alongside new charges of criminal sexual acts. The disgraced film producer has pleaded not guilty.
In the UK, similar cases have emerged, with former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children. Edwards pleaded guilty and received a suspended six-month prison sentence in September 2024, along with placement on the sex offenders' register for seven years.
Here’s a round-up of celebrities who were on trial this year for various sex abuse allegations.
1. Huw Edwards
The former BBC newsreader was charged in July 2024 with three counts of making indecent images of children, involving 37 images categorised as A, B, and C, allegedly received via WhatsApp between December 2020 and April 2022. Edwards pleaded guilty and, in September 2024, received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years. | PA Photo: Lucy North
2. Harvey Weinstein
The former film producer's 2020 New York rape convictions were overturned in April 2024 due to judicial errors, leading to a retrial scheduled for November 2024. Additionally, Weinstein faced new charges in New York, including a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, to which he pleaded not guilty. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Slowthai
British rapper Slowthai, or real name Tyron Frampton, was found not guilty in December 2024 on three counts of rape. The allegations stemmed from an incident in 2021 after a Slowthai concert in Oxford, where two women claimed they were raped and assaulted by Frampton and his friend. Both men insisted the interactions were consensual, and the jury acquitted them after deliberation. | Getty Images Photo: ISABEL INFANTES
4. Luke Ford
An actor who claimed to have been Brad Pitt's body double, Ford was convicted in Scotland for multiple sexual offences, including rape and "stealthing" (the non-consensual removal of a condom during intercourse). He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with an additional five years on licence. | Police Scotland Photo: An actor who claimed to have been Brad Pitt's body double, Ford was convicted in Scotland for multiple sexual offences, including rape and "stealthing" (the non-consensual removal of a condom during intercourse). He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with an additional five years on licence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.