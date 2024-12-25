1 . Sean "Diddy" Combs

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to stand trial on May 5, 2025, facing charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16, 2024, after multiple bail requests were denied due to concerns about potential witness tampering. The charges stem from allegations that he orchestrated events where individuals were coerced into non-consensual activities. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. | Getty Images Photo: Getty