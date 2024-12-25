Ranging from charges of sex trafficking and assault to fraud and controlling behaviour, notable cases include Sean "Diddy" Combs, A$AP Rocky, and YNW Melly in the US as well as British figures like Yung Filly, Jay Blades, and Charles Hanson.
Here’s a list of celebrities scheduled to appear in court next year.
1. Sean "Diddy" Combs
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to stand trial on May 5, 2025, facing charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16, 2024, after multiple bail requests were denied due to concerns about potential witness tampering. The charges stem from allegations that he orchestrated events where individuals were coerced into non-consensual activities. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
2. A$AP Rocky
Rapper A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, is scheduled for trial in Los Angeles, with jury selection beginning on January 21, 2025. He faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 incident where he allegedly fired a gun at his former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron. If convicted, Mayers could face up to 24 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty, and his defence maintains confidence in his innocence. | Getty Images
3. YNW Melly
Rapper YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, is expected to be retried on September 10, 2025, for the 2018 double murder of two associates. His initial trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, alleging that Demons fatally shot his two friends and attempted to stage the crime scene to appear as a drive-by shooting. Demons has pleaded not guilty to the charges. | Getty
4. John Alford
Former actor John Alford, known for his role in "London's Burning," is set to stand trial in 2025 on charges of sexual offenses involving two individuals. The 53-year-old, who first gained fame in "Grange Hill," has had his trial delayed until next year. | Getty
