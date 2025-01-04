2025 is set to be a busy year for many celebrities as it would seem a lot of stars are set to become parents again and also for the first time. TV stars Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright fall into the category of stars who are expecting for the first time in 2025.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright shared the exciting news of Michelle’s pregnancy on Instagram. The couple both posted a photograph of themselves on a beach with Mark Wright walking towards a pregnant Michelle Keegan cradling her bump, they captioned the photograph: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Although Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are expecting their first child, there are plenty of celebrities who will become parents for the second, third or even fourth time. Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child, whilst Megan Fox is pregnant with her fourth child, but her first with Machine Gun Kelly.

Cricketer Stuart Broad and Mollie King are set to become parents for the second time as is Hollywood star Amber Heard, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany (her mum is Marla Maples) is set to become a mum for the first time with husband Michael Boulos.

Gisele Bündchen is set to become a mum for the third time in 2025, it will be her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente whilst “Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy is expecting her fourth child with husband Abe.

1 . Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan and Megan Fox are all set to be parents in 2025 From left to right: Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second baby in 2025, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are set to become parents for the first time whilst Megan Fox is expecting her fourth child | Getty Images Share

2 . Jennifer Lawrence is set to become a mum for a second time in 2025 Jennifer Lawrence is already a mum to Cy, whom she shares with husband Cooke Maroney and is expecting her second child in 2025 | Getty Images Share

3 . Cricketer Stuart Broad and Mollie King with their daughter Annabella Stuart Broad and Mollie King are set to become parents for the second time in 2025 and already have a daughter, Annabella | Getty Images Share