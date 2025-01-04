Mollie King and Stuart Broad, who are parents to a daughter Annabella, are expecing their second child in 2025Mollie King and Stuart Broad, who are parents to a daughter Annabella, are expecing their second child in 2025
Celebrity babies 2025: Michelle Keegan plus Jennifer Lawrence and Megan Fox are expecting

2025 will bring new parents such as Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright and the likes of Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Megan Fox are set to become parents again.

2025 is set to be a busy year for many celebrities as it would seem a lot of stars are set to become parents again and also for the first time. TV stars Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright fall into the category of stars who are expecting for the first time in 2025.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright shared the exciting news of Michelle’s pregnancy on Instagram. The couple both posted a photograph of themselves on a beach with Mark Wright walking towards a pregnant Michelle Keegan cradling her bump, they captioned the photograph: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Although Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are expecting their first child, there are plenty of celebrities who will become parents for the second, third or even fourth time. Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child, whilst Megan Fox is pregnant with her fourth child, but her first with Machine Gun Kelly.

Cricketer Stuart Broad and Mollie King are set to become parents for the second time as is Hollywood star Amber Heard, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany (her mum is Marla Maples) is set to become a mum for the first time with husband Michael Boulos.

Gisele Bündchen is set to become a mum for the third time in 2025, it will be her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente whilst “Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy is expecting her fourth child with husband Abe.

