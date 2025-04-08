TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise split from her boyfriend just before heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house. | Getty Images

Just as she steps into the Celebrity Big Brother House, contestant Ella Rae Wise has confirmed that she and Dan Edgar have split up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old reality star has called things off with her 'TOWIE' co-star Dan, 34, after 18 months of dating but insisted that it has had "nothing to do" with the fact that she has just entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

She told The Sun newspaper: "We are not together. And it's really, really sad that we're not together. We split up a week ago. It has nothing to do with 'Big Brother'. It was a decision that I had to make because I didn't feel that we were getting things that we wanted out of each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella - who is now appearing on the ITV series alongside the likes of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, 'Coronation Street' star Jack P. Shepherd and 'EastEnders' icon Patsy Palmer amongst a host of others - explained that while she and Dan were "great" in physical terms, she wanted something "deeper" than that for a relationship.

"I just feel that he's very set in his ways and I can't change someone and I can't expect someone to change either. And if he's comfortable in how he is and if he thinks what he gives in a relationship is enough, that's okay because that can be enough for someone. But it's just not enough for me.

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke shocked viewers with his chaotic entrance to the Celebrity Big Brother house. | ITV

"Look, he does do things that I think are so sweet, but there's just something that's missing. I don't know what it is. We can't just be together because we have a great sex life, it’s got to be deeper than that.”

Meanwhile, Ella teased that there could be "trouble" in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house. She said: "There could be trouble! There's something wrong with a bit of innocent flirting! It's not like I'm going to have sex in the house, let's be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You're in the room with like 12 other people. No way. But there's nothing wrong with an innocent flirt, I don't think!”

Meanwhile, fellow CBB housemate Mickey Rourke is already in hot water after his controversial entrance into the house last night. Mickey appeared at the front door of the Big Brother house prior to his entrance, but his behaviour caught some fans off guard.

The Wrestler star appeared to heavily ogle host AJ Odudu, twirling her around in his arms and pulling her into him. After AJ told the leering star to “stop looking at me”, he was instructed to get inside the house, but not before he asked if AJ would be joining him.

He approached the front door fo the Big Brother house slowly, high fiving audience members one-by-one on his way in. But Mickey took his time in doing so, leading to AJ and Will reappearing to physically drag him into the house.