Former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, who is remembered for his famous hair, is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former representative for Lichfield is set to enter the famous reality show house, according to a lineup leaked by The Sun. He follows political figures such as Nigel Farage, Matt Hancock and George Galloway in swapping the podium for UK reality shows.

Here’s everything you need to know about the former politician as he joins this year’s Celebrity Big Brother House.

Who is Michael Fabricant?

Former Tory MP Michael Fabricant is set to join the Celebrity Big Brother house. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Fabricant served as MP for Lichfield from 1992 until 2024. He lost his seat in the most recent General Election to Labour’s Dave Robertson.

His time in parliament saw Fabricant serve as vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for parliamentary campaigning. He was sacked from the post in 2014 after saying on Twitter (now X) that its was “about time” that former cabinet minister Maria Miller resigned.

Fabricant was also at the centre of controversy multiple times throughout his political career, mostly to do with his social media use. He was branded Islamophobic by critics in 2018 after posting an image of London mayor Sadiq Khan engaged in a sex act with a pig, which he later said was posted without his knowledge of the full context of the image due to him being distracting in a meeting.

In 2018, he branded a teenage constituent a “complete t**t” after she criticised his commitment to Lichfield. He later chastised her for not making her identity more clear online and said he though the post had come from a “Russian troll”.

He also took to social media in 2021 to describe pro-Palestinian protesters as “primitives”. One year later, he suggested on Twitter (now X) that a then-proposed bill outlawing cyberflashing should include an exemption for dating apps.

He also defended Boris Johnson following the Partygate scandal. Speaking about the former Prime Minister’s fine, Fabricant, who later said he didn’t intend to cause offence, said: “I don’t think at any time he thought he was breaking the law. I think at the time he just thought like many teachers and nurses who, after a very long shift, would tend to go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink.”

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig?

Fabricant became known for his blonde locks during his time in parliament, with speculation rising over whether the former MP wears a wig. The quaffed hair was often compared to that of his Tory counterpart Boris Johnson, whose unkempt blonde barnet became an iconic part of the ex-Prime Minister’s look.

Fabricant has remained coy over the answer as to whether he wears a wig or hair piece. In 2014, he told to The Mirror: “It’s a lot more complicated than that. All I will admit to is that there is some – but only some – enhancement of the follicular area.”

On an episode of Celebrity First Dates for Stand Up To Cancer in 2017, the politician revealed to date Jan that he was bisexual, with his date responding that his “wig is a bit of a giveaway” and told him to “get rid of it”. The comment did not go down with Fabricant, who branded Jan rude, adding that commenting on his hair was no different to him commenting on her breasts.

In 2019, he clashed with fellow Tory MP Huw Merriman, who was spotted sitting behind Fabricant during a PMQs session pointing at his hair and appearing to tell a nearby MP his hair was “definitely a wig”. Fabricant angrily responded to the moment after he was made aware of it on social media.

He told BBC News: "Huw is pretty short-sighted, he's a relatively new member of Parliament - bless - he didn't know that PMQs is actually televised. And I'm sure if he did, he would have behaved in a more grown-up way."

Who is Michael Fabricant’s partner?

As previously mentioned, Fabricant considers himself bisexual. His partner is Andy Street. Street is the former Tory Mayor of the West Midlands.

The couple are not married, but do own a holiday home in Snowdonia together. Speaking about their relationship, Fabricant said: “We’ve got a place together in Wales because we both like walking. We go on holidays together, and we’re very, very close.

“But we lead separate lives. If we lived together all the time, I think we’d murder each other. Other people think we’re joined at the hip. We’re not but we’re very close. I think we’re life partners. We’ve got something special but I’m not quite sure what it is.”