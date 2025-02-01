It would seem that January is definitely the month to announce a split or divorce and it is any wonder. Without question, once Christmas is over, January is one of the most depressing and if you live in the UK, dreariest months of the year.

Although stars who live in Hollywood don’t have the excuse of the weather, it would seem that January is still the most popular month when it comes to announcing celebrity splits. Hollywood star Jessica Alba recently revealed that she was splitting from husband Cash Warren and took to Instagram to say “I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years- both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Singer Jessica Simpson also announced her split from husband Eric Johnson and told US Weekly that "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Although Jamie Foxx wasn’t married to Alyce Huckstepp, the two still decided to call it quits in January 2025. They were first linked romantically back in May 2022. And let’s not forget about Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

Kaia and Austin may have ended their relationship in December 2024 but it was not reported by TMZ until January 2025.

Here are all the celebrity couples who split in January 2025

