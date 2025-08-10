2 . Brad Skelly

In 2016, Brad Skelly enjoyed several dates with Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby. Then, in 2020 he chose a date based on outfits chosen for him by three single girls he'd never met on Dress To Impress. In 2023, he appeared on MAFS where he was matched with Shona Manderson. At first their romance looked very promising. But, the experts soon raised concerns with Skelly’s behaviour towards his new wife, calling him out for gaslighting her, and the pair were asked to leave the experiment. They split a short time after. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4