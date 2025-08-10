The 14th series of Celebs Go Dating, where famous faces are paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections, will air later this month.
Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson, who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), and Anna Williamson will all return to match the celebs - as will receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.
In the show’s history, many civilians have signed up to go on dates with well known personalities, including TV stars, singers and comedians. It seems for some of them, they may not have left the show with a new famous beau but they have enjoyed their own taste of TV fame,
That’s because after appearing on the hit E4 dating show several of them have gone on to be prominent stars in other reality shows - many of them looking for love again.
Click through our gallery to find out who.
- Watch Celebs Go Dating 2025 on E4, or stream on Channel 4, from Monday August 11 at 9pm.
1. Laura Vaughan
In 2022, Laura Vaughan enjoyed a number of dates with actor Gary Lucy. The following year, she appeared on Married at First Sight UK and married Arthur Poremba. The pair had many ups and downs during their relationship, although they did make it to final vows, where couples decide if they will stay together outside of the experiment. But, at that ceremony Laura dumped Arthur. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4
2. Brad Skelly
In 2016, Brad Skelly enjoyed several dates with Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby. Then, in 2020 he chose a date based on outfits chosen for him by three single girls he'd never met on Dress To Impress. In 2023, he appeared on MAFS where he was matched with Shona Manderson. At first their romance looked very promising. But, the experts soon raised concerns with Skelly’s behaviour towards his new wife, calling him out for gaslighting her, and the pair were asked to leave the experiment. They split a short time after. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4
3. Georges Berthonneau
Georges Berthonneau appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2018. He was coupled up with ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Chloe Sims. The couple went on three dates, but didn’t pursue a relationship. Five years later, in 2023, he married Peggy Lawrence on MAFS UK. The couple had a rocky marriage, but they did decide to stay together post-experiment. They split up, however, in February 2024, after a few months together in the real world. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4
4. Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips is known for her stint on Love Island in 2020, but the year before that she went on a date with Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson on CGD. They didn't vibe though, hence Shaughna signing up for the popular ITV 2 dating show. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.