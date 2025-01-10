Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chapell Roan wins BBC Sound of 2025 Award but who is she?

American singer Chapell Roan has won BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2025 – the station's annual poll to identify music's biggest rising stars.

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz was born in Missouri, USA on February 19 1998. The singers stage name is Chappell Roan and she was signed to Atlantic Records soon after posting an original song "Die Young" on YouTube when she was just 17.

The 26-year old rose to fame earlier this year following the release of her ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess album’. Her music is mostly inspired by 1980s synth-pop and early 2000s pop hits.

Chappell Roan has over four million followers on Instagram and opened for Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour. The dark-popstar has been open about how some of her fans have made her feel uncomfortable with their weird and intrusive behaviour. This has led to a backlash from fans who say she is ungrateful for being famous.

What did Chapell Roan do at the VMA’s 2024?

Back in September the singer made headlines on the red carpet at the VMAs 2024. Chappell Roan literally kicked off before the event began. The American singer snapped at a photographer on the red carpet.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail Chappell Roan can be seen getting her dress attended to and looking down as a photographer can be heard shouting: Shut the f*** up.” The singer quickly fired back; “You Shut the f**** up.” as she pointed her finger at him She added “'No! Not me, b****!”

The popstar then turns back round and continues to have her outfit seen to. Chappell roan wore a warrior princess style gown complete with hooded cape and sword. It was a Game of Thrones meets Lord of the Rings style of outfit.

Where is Chappell Roan performing in the UK?

Chappell Roan is set to perform in Manchester, Glasgow and London from September 13 to September 21. Tickets are available to buy from Ticketmaster .

