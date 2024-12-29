Charles Shyer, the Oscar-nominated writer and director best known for 1991 Father of the Bride remake starring Steve Martin, has died at the age of 83. | Getty

Charles Shyer, the Oscar-nominated writer and director best known for 1991 Father of the Bride remake starring Steve Martin, has died at the age of 83.

Shyer died on Friday (December 27) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a brief illness, his daughter confirmed to media outlets.

Shyer was celebrated for his creative partnership with his then-wife, Nancy Meyers, with whom he co-wrote and directed several iconic comedies of the 1980s. Together, the pair created memorable films such as Private Benjamin (1980), Irreconcilable Differences (1984), and Baby Boom (1987).

Their most notable success came with Father of the Bride (1991), a remake of the 1950 classic, which earned critical and commercial acclaim and spawned a hit sequel in 1995. Meyers and Shyer divorced in 1999, with their final collaboration being the screenplay for the 1998 Parent Trap remake, which introduced Lindsay Lohan in her breakout role.