Charley Scalies, the actor best known for his roles in The Wire and The Sopranos, has died at the age of 84.

His daughter, Anne Marie Scalies, confirmed that he passed away on Thursday (May 1) at a nursing home in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Scalies portrayed Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa in 12 episodes of HBO’s The Wire, a longshoreman and union member caught in the drama of the show’s second season. He also appeared in The Sopranos as Coach Molinaro, the high school football coach of a young Tony Soprano.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Anne Marie Scalies confirmed the news of her father's passing. Born in July 1940 in Philadelphia, Scalies was the youngest of three children. During his youth, he entertained visitors at his father’s pool hall with jokes and impressions.

An obituary posted on Legacy.com noted that Scalies is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline M. Scalies, their five children, and four grandchildren. The tribute read: “Charley emphasised the importance of family, stating that loving their mother, spending quality time, and teaching respect and hard work were key elements of fatherhood.

“He believed that a father's role is to guide children toward self-sufficiency. His wife, children, and grandchildren will miss his stories but will keep him in their hearts forever.”

Scalies made his feature film debut in the 1995 drama Two Bits, starring Al Pacino. He later appeared in shows such as Law & Order and continued acting into his later years. Beyond acting, he also pursued screenwriting. One of his creative projects included a script titled It Takes Balls, inspired by his childhood experiences in the family pool hall.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, May 8. The family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.