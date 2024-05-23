Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Musician Charlie Colin, who was a founding member of the pop-rock band Train, has died at the age of 58.

90s pop-rock bassist Charlie Colin has died after an accident at a friend’s home.

His death was confirmed by his mother to celebrity gossip site TMZ, but no specific dates of death were given. According to reports, the bassist died after slipping in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin was known as one of the faces of the legendary 90s band Train, having helped to form the band alongside lead singer Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood. He would go on to record some of the decades biggest hits, including Drops of Jupiter and Marry Me.

Colin left the band in 2003 due to his battle with substance abuse. In a tribute post on Instagram, the band said: "When I met Charlie Colin I fell in love with him.

"He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let's make a band, that's the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF (San Francisco) and beyond.

"I'll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer, but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have also send messages of condolence. One fan said: “This is such sad news... a life so young and not fully lived. May Charlie rest in peace. My condolences to his family, friends, and band mates.”