Singer Charlie Puth is facing renewed criticism online after actress Bella Thorne publicly accused him of lying about their past.

Her remark comes after singer Jade Thirlwall said she would “never” collaborate with him.

Thirlwall, formerly of Little Mix, recently went viral for a remark during a Q&A when asked if she'd ever consider a musical collaboration with Charlie Puth. Her blunt response -"never" - sparked curiosity across social media, but she offered no further explanation.

Thorne then weighed in, commenting under a post about Thirlwall’s remark on Instagram: “Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. do the deed with him.”

Thorne’s statement appears to refer to a public fallout in 2016, when Puth implied she had cheated on then-boyfriend Tyler Posey while spending time with him. Although photos at the time showed the pair getting close, Thorne later clarified they had already broken up and said the images were misleading. She claimed Puth had seen an outdated article and reacted impulsively, then took it public.

Puth, 32, has not responded to the latest accusations.

The singer, known for hit Attention, married Brooke Sansone, a longtime family friend, on September 7, 2024, after announcing their engagement one year earlier. The pair had begun dating in 2022 and made their relationship public via Instagram later that year.