In case you were wondering, the first day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 is just for the press, the Royal Family and VIPs (including celebrities). The show is open to the general public from Tuesday May 20 until Saturday May 24.

Celebrities who were spotted attending the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 included Cate Blanchett, Mary Berry and Amanda Holden. Hollywood star Cate Blanchett opted for brown trousers and a blue shirt worn underneath a double-breasted blazer whilst Mary Berry looked elegant in a pink floral dress.Cate Blanchett was joined by her mother June for the Chelsea Flower Show 2025.

Amanda Holden chose a Palm Beach Clara top and skirt from Suzannah London’s Vacation collection.

Although some may say that Cate Blanchett looked very chic at the Chelsea Flower Show, it wasn’t my kind of outfit and I thought it looked quite dull.

The word dull could also have been applied to Felicity Kendal’s outfit as she decided against florals and instead opted for a grey trouser suit whilst Myleene Klass looked feminine in a watercolour-style dress by Adrianna Papell. Gardens to look out for this year include The RHS and Radio 2 Dog Garden designed by Monty Don and The Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden by Duncan Hall and Nick Burton.

Five hours ago, Down’s Syndrome Scotland shared a photograph of the garden on their Instagram page and wrote: “This is it 🌿✨ Today, we unveil the Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden at @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show 🌸

“Step into our immersive, semi-wooded wonderland - a space that celebrates and reflects the unique qualities, strengths and contributions that people with Down’s syndrome bring to society.

“To @burtonhallgardendesign - nearly two years ago you dreamed up this garden and today it stands complete. It’s everything we hoped for and more - a space full of heart, beauty and meaning 🌼.”

“To @kategouldgardens - your incredible team brought this vision to life with skill, care and tireless dedication. We are in awe of your work 🙌

This moment would not be possible without the generous support of @project.giving.back, the grant-giving charity that supports gardens for good causes at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 🌱 Thank you for believing in us.”

“📸 Thank you @garymorrisroe for capturing the spirit of this moment through your stunning photography.”

Down’s Syndrome Scotland ended their post with these words: “Let’s grow understanding, opportunity and pride for every person with Down’s syndrome 💛.”

Take a look at my pick of the best and worst dressed stars at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025

1 . From left to right: Cate Blanchett, Myleene Klass, Amanda Holden and Mary Berry Cate Blanchett, Myleene Klass, Amanda Holden and Mary Berry were some of the celebrities who attended the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 | Getty Images Share

2 . Cate Blanchett at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 Worst Dressed: Hollywood star Cate Blanchett attended the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 with her mum and opted for grey, blue and brown. Some may describe it as a chic and a contrast to the many floral dresses on display, but I was not a fan! | Getty Images Share

3 . Myleene Klass with the Chelsea Pensioners Worst Dressed: Myleene Klass looked feminine in a watercolour-style dress by Adrianna Papell, but the slit at the front wasn't elegant! | Getty Images Share

4 . Amanda Holden at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 Best Dressed: Amanda Holden chose a pretty pink and white zig zag dress for the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 | Getty Images Share