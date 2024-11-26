Cher was invited to Salvador Dali's home after an orgy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 78-year-old singer has recalled a wild moment she and her then-husband Sonny Bono - who had run into director Francis Ford Coppola - bumped into the surrealist artist and were asked to attend a party he was throwing that evening with his wife Gala.

Writing in her book 'Cher: The Memoir, Part 1', the I Got You Babe hitmaker recalled that everyone "was either beautiful or bizarre and all of them looked as if they were high".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described the experience as "a bad Fellini movie, but Dali still invited Cher and Bono to dinner the next evening at his studio.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

She remembered stepping into a "large room where people were naked or in various states of undress", who she described as the "bizarre orgy people".

Cher wrote: "One bra-less chick came out wearing a see-through blouse."

The 'Believe' singer noticed she had accidentally sat on something, which ended up being a "gorgeous painted rubber fish" with a moving tail. She thought the item was a child's toy, but Dali revealed its X-rated use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bono and Coppola burst out laughing and while Cher remained composed, she said: "Inside, however, I was - how can I put this? - screaming."

They went out for a meal, but just minutes into dinner, Dali recalled a "previous engagement" and moved to a nearby table, leaving the trio laughing.

Cher added: "I’m sure Dalí thought we were all cretins, but by then we were beyond caring."

The pop icon recently remembered getting so drunk in her 20s that she thought she was dying, and even visited her doctor to find out what was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cher doesn't "drink much" anymore, although she will occasionally have a glass of Champagne to keep her friends happy. She told The Times newspaper: "Occasionally I’ll have a glass of Champagne with my friends just to shut them up, because otherwise they’ll make fun of me and be a major pain in the ass."