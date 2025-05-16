Chris Brown latest: R&B singer denied bail and remanded in custody, will his UK tour dates be cancelled
The 36-year-old appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 16) following his arrest over an allegation of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
With his bail now extended until June 13, it is increasingly likely that his 11:11 Europe tour will be cancelled or postponed. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 8 in Amsterdam, followed by two sold-out shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live stadium, before heading to Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin. He was also set to be joined by R&B stars Summer Walker for the U.S. leg and Bryson Tiller across Europe and the UK.
As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the status of the upcoming tour dates.
Brown was arrested at The Lowry Hotel just hours after landing at Manchester Airport on a private jet. The arrest relates to a reported bottle attack in Mayfair, Central London, in February 2023, where music producer Abe Diaw was allegedly injured.
According to The Sun, the incident took place at Tape, an exclusive nightclub, and detectives from London travelled to Manchester to carry out the arrest.