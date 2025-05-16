R&B singer Chris Brown has been denied bail and remanded in custody until June 13, according to police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 16) following his arrest over an allegation of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

With his bail now extended until June 13, it is increasingly likely that his 11:11 Europe tour will be cancelled or postponed. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 8 in Amsterdam, followed by two sold-out shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live stadium, before heading to Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin. He was also set to be joined by R&B stars Summer Walker for the U.S. leg and Bryson Tiller across Europe and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the status of the upcoming tour dates.

R&B singer Chris Brown has been denied bail and remanded in custody until June 13, according to police. | WireImage

Brown was arrested at The Lowry Hotel just hours after landing at Manchester Airport on a private jet. The arrest relates to a reported bottle attack in Mayfair, Central London, in February 2023, where music producer Abe Diaw was allegedly injured.

According to The Sun, the incident took place at Tape, an exclusive nightclub, and detectives from London travelled to Manchester to carry out the arrest.