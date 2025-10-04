Yardbirds co-founder Chris Dreja - who famously turned down the chance to be in Led Zeppelin - has died aged 79.

The musician-turned-photographer had retired from music after suffering a series of strokes back in 2012 and 2013, and passed away in September after "years of health problems," his sister-in-law, Muriel Levy, confirmed.

She posted to Threads: “It is with a deep sadness that I have to announce that my brother-in-law Chris Dreja, former member of legendary band The Yardbirds, rhythm guitarist and also bass player has passed away after years of health problems...

“I share the pain with my sister Kate who took care of him during all those years and his daughter Jackie... May he RIP.”

Chris' former Yardbirds bandmate Jimmy Page was among those to pay tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He captioned a throwback picture of him and Chris: “I heard today of the passing of musician Chris Dreja, who passionately played with the iconic Yardbirds, on rhythm guitar and then the bass. I hadn’t seen him in a while, and I wish I had. RIP Chris. Here’s Glimpses by The Yardbirds featuring Chris Dreja on bass.”

Jimmy, 81, famously offered Chris the position of bassist in Led Zeppelin, which he turned down. As a founding member of The Yardbirds, Chris helped launch the careers of three guitar gods — Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page — while anchoring the band’s rhythm section with understated precision.

Starting out on rhythm guitar before switching to bass, Chris’ playing was the glue behind hits like Over Under Sideways Down and Shapes of Things. After The Yardbirds disbanded in 1968, Chris turned down an offer to join Page’s new project — which would become Led Zeppelin — and pivoted to photography, shooting the back cover of Zeppelin’s debut album and the likes of Bob Dylan and Tina Turner.

He later reunited with drummer Jim McCarty to revive The Yardbirds in the ’90s, touring and recording with a rotating cast of musicians until stepping back in 2013 due to health issues.