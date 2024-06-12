Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Kamara was diagnosed with speech apraxia in 2022 and stepped away from television.

Shephard, who recently swapped Good Morning Britain for ITV’s flagship daytime show, is a close friend of Kammy’s after the pair first met during the 2010 World Cup. The 49-year-old spent an evening with Kammy where the two had cause for celebration - sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram.

In the caption, Shephard said: “What a night! Was a privilege to accompany the legend that is @chris_kammy to the Sports Book of the year awards for which he was nominated and he only went and blooming won!

“So so chuffed for him and all the team, needless to say we had a few celebratory drink. It was a really special night for a really special mate.”

In 2022, Kammy explained to ITV News that his apraxia diagnosis forced him to quit television, having previously played a starring role on both Sky Sports and Ninja Warrior UK. He said: “It’s been hard, I’m doing everything in my power to try and get right. Part of my brain has got a bit of inflammation on it, so if we get that inflammation down, it possibly could get back to normal.