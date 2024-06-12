Chris Kamara: Ben Shephard gives "really special" update on TV star amid speech apraxia battle
ITV’s This Morning host Ben Shephard has shared a “really special” update on Chris Kamara after spending an evening with the TV star. Former footballer Kamara, affectionately known as “Kammy”, has stepped away from the world of television after being diagnosed with apraxia, a condition that affects his speech.
Shephard, who recently swapped Good Morning Britain for ITV’s flagship daytime show, is a close friend of Kammy’s after the pair first met during the 2010 World Cup. The 49-year-old spent an evening with Kammy where the two had cause for celebration - sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram.
In the caption, Shephard said: “What a night! Was a privilege to accompany the legend that is @chris_kammy to the Sports Book of the year awards for which he was nominated and he only went and blooming won!
“So so chuffed for him and all the team, needless to say we had a few celebratory drink. It was a really special night for a really special mate.”
In 2022, Kammy explained to ITV News that his apraxia diagnosis forced him to quit television, having previously played a starring role on both Sky Sports and Ninja Warrior UK. He said: “It’s been hard, I’m doing everything in my power to try and get right. Part of my brain has got a bit of inflammation on it, so if we get that inflammation down, it possibly could get back to normal.
“[It] could be permanent for the rest of my life, but I am a lot better off than loads and loads of people.”
