Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

12th Nov 2024, 8:03am

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger said they are “overjoyed” to welcome their third child.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star and his wife, the daughter of Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, confirmed their son was born on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt,” a joint statement on Instagram said.

“Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival.

“We feel so blessed and grateful,” the statement said, as it was signed off “Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The couple are already parents to a pair of daughters, four-year-old Lyla Maria and two-year-old Eloise Christina. Pratt shares a 12-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, who he divorced in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The Garfield star married Schwarzenegger in 2019.

