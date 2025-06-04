Christine McGuinness says she went “extremely quiet” and felt uncomfortable because of the attention she received amid media stories about her sexuality.

The TV personality and Paddy McGuinness announced in 2022 they had split after more than a decade of marriage, and earlier this year she quit Channel 4 programme Celebs Go Dating because “the attention that brings is just too soon for me”.

Blackpool-born McGuinness, 37, told the podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day that she has “struggled more because of the attention around my sexuality” rather than dating men and women.

“It never mattered to me, which was why once me and my ex-husband were separated and I met people, I didn’t properly date,” she added. “As a teenager, I dated both men and women. My ex-husband knew. My family knew. It was never a secret for me.

“It was just a part of me and it was normal, so then when I was single again … that’s what I’d done, but it was made such a big fuss of in the press, I almost went back into myself.

“I went extremely quiet, from feeling quite comfortable and happy and free. I almost was going backwards and I could feel myself shrinking and staying quieter because of the noise around it, it almost made me feel like, well, I must be doing something wrong because why would it be front-page news?”

She explained that the attention has “happened multiple times over three years” and she has not spoken about it before because of the focus on her.

She added that wants to be “able to date” and “enjoy it”, before adding: “It shouldn’t matter if they’re male or female, it shouldn’t matter what their gender is. I shouldn’t really ever even have to explain in any way who I want to spend my time with. That’s my business.”

McGuinness also said she was told “never discuss it ever”, while others have urged her to “talk about it”.

She also said she was a “free spirit”, when asked if she want to give her sexuality a description.

McGuinness also said: “My experiences with women have been lovely and it’s not like women are better or worse. It’s simply that the connection for me is different.”

The former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star also spoke about “heartbreak” with one woman who she was with for two years.

“We actually left it very, very mutual. It was just that she was from (Czechia) so … she just couldn’t move over here and I couldn’t just get her move over there, so we left and it was really sad,” she also said. “It took me a while to feel comfortable to then go with a man, but the next person was of course, my ex-husband (Paddy) and I felt safe with him.”

However, she said she “can’t bring myself to feel comfortable with another man in that kind of way”.

She married former Top Gear presenter Paddy in 2011 and they share daughter Felicity, and twins Leo and Penelope. All three children have autism and McGuinness confirmed Paddy continues to live with them.

McGuinness has fronted Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism, which was focused on her own condition, experiences raising her children, and other families seeking support.

She also said she wants “someone for me” for her next relationship, adding: “I want that emotional connection where I can be open and I can talk, and I can be vulnerable and I can ask for help, but I can also have a laugh and just have a good time. It’s not like I’m trying to find a new family unit or someone to come in and be a step-parent.”

McGuinness has also been on reality shows The Real Full Monty, Pilgrimage, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Hunted.

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is available wherever you get your podcasts.