Chuck Norris reveals his mum Wilma has died aged 103

Action star Chuck Norris has revealed that his beloved mum has died aged 103.

Posting on Facebook, the actor revealed the news that he and his brother Aaron had lost their mother on Wednesday morning.

He posted: “Our mom was a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives, and her love reflected God's grace. Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish.

Chuck Norris and his mum Wilma, who has died aged 103 | Chuck Norris

“She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own. From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion.

“I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day.We love you, Mom. Until we meet again.”

Chuck - real name Carlos Ray - Norris, now 84, is a martial arts expert who has a black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu jitsu and judo. A United States Air Force veteran, Norris won many martial arts championships and founded his own discipline, Chun Kuk Do, before starting to train actors and then moving into acting himself. He starred as Bruce Lee’s nemesis in Way of the Dragon, and later appeared in Walker, Texas Ranger among many other shows.