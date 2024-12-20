Sean “Diddy” Combs’ gin range may soon be sold as the music mogul awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The 55-year-old rapper remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, while spirits giant Diageo reportedly explores the sale of Cîroc Vodka, a brand previously endorsed by Combs.

The potential sale follows the settlement of a legal dispute earlier this year between Combs and Diageo. Combs had accused the company, known for brands such as Gordon’s gin and Baileys, of racism and neglecting his vodka and tequila brands.

In January, he dismissed the lawsuits “without prejudice” and severed ties with the company. Diageo has since faced challenges reviving Cîroc’s sales in markets like China and Latin America. A Diageo spokesperson declined to comment on reports by Bloomberg that the company has begun reaching out to potential buyers for Cîroc.

Combs, who has been denied bail three times since his arrest in September, is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Reports from the latest hearing indicate Combs’ appearance has drastically changed while in custody. Journalist Elizabeth Millner described him as “astonishingly thinner,” since his detention. She told Page Six: “He appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him,” she told Page Six. Millner added that Combs’ hair appeared greyer compared to his appearance in a video filmed shortly before his arrest.

Combs was placed on suicide watch during his first week in custody but was later removed. His lawyer stated the rapper remains “focused and very strong” as he prepares for his trial.