Josh Jones has been forced to leave ITV's Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury during rehearsals.

The news was announced on Sunday, ahead of the third episode of the popular skating competition.

The 32-year-old stand up comedian, who was paired with professional skater Tippy Packard, will no longer compete in the series. A statement on the official Dancing On Ice Instagram page read:“Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice. Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well with his recovery.”

Josh Jones is known for his appearances on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club and 8 Out Of 10 Cats and for hosting the BBC Three competition Fast Food Face-Off. He also co-hosts the historical gossip podcast Dead Drama and the comedy podcast Chatting With Cherubs with Morgan Rees.

The Manchester-born comedian has featured on Channel 4’s Married At First Sight: Unveiled, Dave’s Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, BBC Two’s The Apprentice: You’re Fired, and Comedy Central’s Undeniable. Jones has also been recognised for his stand-up work, earning a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and becoming a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award.

Jones delivered a lively performance to Scissor Sisters' I Don’t Feel Like Dancing during his first skate. Despite landing in the bottom two, he secured his spot in the competition by outperforming soap star Chelsee Healey, who became the first contestant to be eliminated this season.

The show continues on Sunday evenings on ITV.