Following Kathleen McGee’s death, tributes have been pouring in for the much loved comedian

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival posted a tribute for Kathleen McGee on their Instagram account and wrote: “We’re heartbroken to share that our friend Kathleen McGee passed away this weekend. She was such a bright light in our lives, always there with a smile and a joke when we needed it.

“Kathleen made a lasting impact on everyone she met, and her warmth and laughter will be deeply missed. Sending all our love and strength to her family and friends. Rest easy, Kathleen. You’ll always be in our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Kathleen McGee has tragically died at the age of 43 | kathleen_mcgee/Instagram

Fans and friends replied to this post by the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival and one wrote: “She was an incredible, funny, brave, bad ass!!!!! Don’t forget guys, her plan was to have her husband announce it a day early so she could creep on all the things people share about her!!! So Kathleen: You are an awesome human being. You used every last moment of your life to make those around you laugh even when things were not ideal in your life. I saw you perform twice this summer and you blew my mind. You were brave enough to say F-it, this is what cancer does and it sucks so let’s make fun of that shit! Your bravery will stick with me in my heart FOREVER!! Fly high Queen!!”

Comedian Kathleen McGee was from Edmonton, the capital city of the CanadianCandadian province of Alberta. Edmonton News reported that “McGee, who appeared on Just for Laughs, CBC's The Debaters and was a finalist on SiriusXM Radio's Canada's Top Comic, was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022, according to her Instagram account.

“!That year, she had part of her colon removed, went through chemotherapy and was declared cancer free.”

Tragically, Kathleen McGee’s cancer returned and a GoFundMe page confirmed this. At the end of October, a message was posted from Kathleen and husband Adam which read: “It appears we have turned a page to our newest chapter. Yesterday at 6pm we checked into hospice/continuing care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the idea of hospice can be daunting, we are elated to have the additional support and care as we navigate towards the end of this trail, and the comfort deserved at the end of this tale.

“We never know how long we have, and still now we don't, so we will continue sharing our love, laughter and stories until we are through.

“We ask of you to start today, if you haven't already - tell a joke, share a laugh (keep it dark or blue). Give love freely and forgive when you can.

“There's more to this story, we'll keep you posted. Kathleen is receiving the highest of care. Friends and Family: please reach out to Adam for more info.

“Love, Kathleen and Adam”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer Curtis Comeau also posted a tribute to Kathleen on Instagram which read: “Kathleen Mcgee passed away yesterday after taking cancer head on with her husband by her side.

“I had met @kathleen_mcgee several times over the years and had the chance to shoot her "man eater" promo shot several years ago. Its still one of my favorite photos.

“Kathleen was tough, funny as hell and an inspiration of how she battled right to the end.

“Thank you for making social media more fun, making ppl laugh and sharing your story right to the end.

“You won't be forgotten.

“God Speed.”