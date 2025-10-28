Comedian Michael Blackson reveals a female friend gave birth to his son weeks after his fiancée Rada Darling had their son.

Michael Blackson has confirmed that his long-running engagement to fiancée Rada Darling is over, after the entertainer revealed he fathered another child weeks after the couple welcomed their son. Comedian Michael Blackson took to Instagram and wrote: “Good Day to all my family, friends and fans. The last few months God has blessed me but in blessing me came a lot of pain.

“Two months after Rada gave birth to little Mikey a female friend i’ve known for over 5 yrs also gave birth to my son King Kweku Blackson. My two boys has brought so much joy to my life but also caused me to lose my fiancé Rada.

“Mikey was born Tuesday june 17th 2025 and Kweku was Aug 6 2025. My apologies for waiting so long but i didn’t know how to do it. My older twin boys who are now 18 didn’t find out till last night and my own mom don’t even know.

“ I love kids and i want to thank God for bringing me two more healthy boys. My apologies to Rada and i hope she forgives me for the pain i’ve brought to her.

“I’m going to be the best loving father in the world. To avoid turning into Nick Cannon or Elon Musk i’m only dating women that ran out of period or had a hysterectomy. swipe and meet Kweku.”

In response, N Rivka A said: “A female friend I’ve known for 5 years just happened to give birth and you’re the father… gotta love how men word things… 😅.”

Uchechukwu Elechi said: “As I man, I find this to be the highest level of irresponsibility. How mean can one be to do this to another human?

“This really breaks my heart on your Fiancée's behalf. No woman should go through such experience. This is betrayal! This is callousness!

“I refuse to believe that this is what BEING A MAN is all about. As one who watched my woman a few weeks ago almost give her life to bring our son into this life, I can authoritatively tell you that a woman who has sacrificed her body and almost her life to give you a child doesn't deserve to be treated in this manner.”

Michael Blackson is a Ghanaian actor and comedian born in Liberia, but is based in the States. On June 17, he shared a video of his son Mikey’s birth and wrote: “happiest day of my life and no dna needed lol. meet lil Mikey.

In response to the birth video, Francia Peña wrote: “Oh my God!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to the happy daddy and mama! 😍😍.”