Comedian Miranda Hart has returned to the spotlight after a decade away - and she’s opened up about the health issues that led her to take a step back.

The 51-year-old star has revealed she has struggled through some difficult challenges during a “very unexpected decade” of her life. The comedian rose to fame in 2009 with her self-titled sitcom series and then appeared in hugel popular BBC drama “Call The Midwife” as Chummy between 2012 and 2015. She didn’t return when for the sixth series in 2017, however, and there were reports at the time that she was suffering from ill health.

She hasn’t had any major roles since then and has stepped back from the limelight, but now she’s back - and keen to explain to fans what happened to her in a new memoir she has penned during her time away. The memoir, which will be published in October, is called “I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You”.

Ahead of the release of the book, she has opened up to her followers on Instagram, saying she has now reached a place of joy and peace and is “physically recovered in a way she never thought possible” after a period of “darkness”.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Hello to you I have big news that I wish to impart, “ speaking in a classic Miranda style that viewers of her sitcom with will be familiar with. She went on: “I'm very excited. I have got a slightly sweaty upper lip due to the level of excitement and possibly a bit of reflux. It is about my book. I can now tell you that my book is available to pre-order from all good bookstores on the 10th October.

“It's called “I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You”. What I intriguing title Miranda, I hear you say - thank you very much! I am honest in here about, well here's what I will say, I've been through a very unexpected decade in my life and there have been surprising and incredible joys but also some really difficult equally surprising challenges.

Teasing the content of the book, she said: “All the test and trials I've been through are in here when you buy it. . . I am here I am in tact, I got through it. So I am sharing the treasures that I learnt in darkness and the things that helped me to live and feel like I am free and joyful and peaceful and physically recovered in a way that I never thought possible.”

Offering support to her one million followers, she added: “So there you go, there is always hope I suppose whatever you might be going through at this time. None of us go through life without some testing or trials do we.”

The comedian, who has previously kept her relationships very private, also revealed she will be opening up her love life in her memoir. She added: “Also it doesn't sound like it but there is some laughs along the way, some funny stories to tell. And I couldn't possibly say if there is a love story or not, that would be telling. No there isn't. . . there is! I am very excited about it.”

In the caption, she wrote: 'During a difficult decade I was forced to get still and research and study many good and wise scientists, physiologists, neuroscientists, even the odd sociologist (all the ‘ists’). I have distilled what I have learnt into 10 treasures. They have, without a shadow of a doubt, changed my life.

“The proof in the pudding being I am alive and well and joyful to tell my story. I hope my story helps yours (there’s some such fun within it don’t fret!). We’re all in this life together dear chums.”

