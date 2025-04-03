Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Comedian Paul Rodriguez’s friend was found dead in his house in November of last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Serrato was found dead inside the house of his best friend, comedian Paul Rodriguez’s house. TMZ reported on the comedian’s death at the time and wrote: “Actor-comedian Paul Rodriguez’s best friend died in his L.A.-area home Thursday ... and cops are saying the death looks natural, with nothing nefarious suspected at this point.

“We spoke with Paul ... who tells us his longtime friend Donald Serrato had just sold his house in Torrance and was moving to Montana -- but, before he moved, he needed a place to stay for a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TMZ has now reported that “According to the Medical Examiner ... Paul's friend Donald Serrato died from the combined effects of fentanyl, PCP and methamphetamine.”

Who is Paul Rodriguez?

Paul Rodriguez has appeared in a number of movies such as ‘A Million to Juan,’ ‘Beverly Hills Chihuahua,’ and Born in East L.A.” He is however best known for his stand-up comedy.

Comedian Paul Rodriguez’s best friend Donald Serrato died of fentanyl overdose in his house. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

On March 28, 2025 Paul Rodriguez was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics. Police Officers told Fox News Digital that "On March 28, 2025, at about 7:30 pm, Burbank Police Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for vehicle code violations Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in."

The comedian was released with a citation to appear in court on April 25, 2025. His lawyer Bobby Samini provided a statement to Fox News Digital in which he said: "The charges against Paul Rodriguez are false and lack foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Samini also said: "Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Burbank Police Department last night. He fully cooperated with law enforcement at all times.”

"Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance.”

Bobby Samini then added that "Mr. Rodriguez’s arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights. We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence in a court of law."