Comedian Rhod Gilbert dealt sad blow - after his neck cancer diagnosis
The 56-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 head and neck cancer in the spring of 2022, after finding a lump in his neck.
He took time off from work for treatment and recovery, but has revealed recent bad news - a friend’s father and a close friend have both died from cancer.
Rhod said: "This week I've been to a funeral for my friend's dad, who died of cancer. In the interval while on stage in Halifax, I found out that a friend of mine had died of cancer. I knew he had gone into end-of-life care, so it wasn't a huge surprise, but it just happened in that moment where I just so happened to have come off stage during the interval, looked at my phone and read a text saying, 'He's gone.'
“It's just everywhere, which is why I think it's important to talk about it and get it out there and try and find humour in it and try and normalise it, and that's what I've been doing on stage. I just focused on what good I could do in that moment I suppose."
Rhod made his TV comeback in early 2023 and started touring a show called Rhod Gilbert and The Giant Grapefruit.
He has previously explained that the name is partly a reference to James and the Giant Peach and a description of the tumour in his neck - and also He added that the tour was also about how "when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade” - although he felt that life had thrown grapefruit at him.
He has said that his illness has made him appreciate being alive and wanting to “get out there and live life”.
