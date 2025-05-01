Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Can you guess which famous comedian this fresh-faced student would grow into?

There’s not many of us who can claim to look the same as we did 35 years ago but this comedian is virtually unrecognisable. Despite the age difference though, his fans are still swooning over the funny man - both at his younger self and in his current form.

If you’re trying to guess who it is, I can give you some clues that might help. The young man in the picture went to Brunel University to study drama and English and graduated in 1990 - the picture was probably taken during those student days.

He used this education to go on and teach drama for 13 years in three secondary schools, before embarking on a career in comedy later on in life. In fact, a lot of his comedy comes from his former career as a teacher.

He has appeared in films, TV series and panel shows and now hosts his own game show which started out on comedy channel Dave before moving to Channel 4. Take another look at the picture below to see if you can work out who it is before I reveal the answer.

Comedian Greg Davies looks almost unrecognisable back in his student days | Comedian Greg Davies looks almost unrecognisable back in his student days

The picture was shared to a Facebook fan page on Wednesday (April 30) and people were swooning all over it in the comments. Jodie Langton wrote: “He'd definitely be my crush if I went to his school.”

Helen Gourley agreed, saying: “So handsome then and now....and funny too.” Sylvana Stranic added: “Love Greg, handsome young lad. Looks like he needs to spend more time in the sunshine these days.”

And if you haven’t already realised, the fresh-faced youth in the image is none other than Taskmaster host, Greg Davies. Hopefully after all the clues your guesses were all correct - let me know in the comments if you were right.

The star of shows including The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Man Down and Cuckoo, Greg is heading back out on tour for the first time in seven years and it’s his biggest live tour yet.

His brand-new 2025/26 stand-up show Full Fat Legend has already completely sold out all of 2025’s shows but there are still some venues who have tickets left for some 2026 dates - he’s clearly a popular guy.

If you missed out on a ticket to his stand-up show, you can see Greg on TV tonight (May 1) as Taskmaster returns to Channel 4 at 9pm. Now in its 19th season, Greg and assistant Alex Horne are welcoming five more comedians to the show including Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jason Mantzoukas, Mathew Baynton, Rosie Ramsey and Stevie Martin.