Tributes have been paid to actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla following his death at 65.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedy legend Jaswinder Bhalla has died at 65, he passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a city in the Mohali district in Punjab, India. The Times of India reported that “The last rites of the celebrated actor Jaswinder Bhalla will be held on August 23 at noon at the Balongi cremation ground, Mohali. Family, friends, and all near and dear ones are expected to mark their presence and pay their respects to the late artist."

Tributes have been paid to Jaswinder Bhalla on Facebook. Actor and comedian Nasir Chinyoti, who has 3.1m followers on Facebook, wrote: “Sad news, 😢😢😢. Jaswinder Bhalla is no longer with us.” Rashpal Gill also paid tribute to Jaswinder on Facebook and wrote: “Today is a heartbreaking day. We have lost not only a legendary comedian and actor, but also a very dear friend- Jaswinder Bhallla ji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me and my family, this loss is deeply personal. We shared countless memories. Laughter and moments of joy with him, which we will always cherish. His departure has left a void that can never be filled. The Punjabi industry has lost a gem, and we have lost someone who was like family. From the depths of our hearts we pray to Waheguru to grant peace to his noble soul and strength to his loved ones. He will always remain in our hearts 🙏.”

Tributes have been paid to actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla following his death at 65. Photo: Jaswinder Bhalla/Facebook | Jaswinder Bhalla/Facebook

In response to Rashapl Gill’s tribute, one fan wrote: “Very sad news. He was my PAU professor too. He had a great personality. Rest in peace,” whilst another said: “It’s indeed very saddening of his passing away. May his soul rest in peace, om shanti.”

Jaswinder Bhalla, who was born on May 4, 1960, was best known for his role in ‘Carry On Jatta’, where he played the role of Advocate Dhill. The film proved very popular which led to three installments of it. He also appeared in ‘Power Cut’ along with Jaspal Bhatti, Jasraj Bhatti, Surilie Gautam, Savita Bhatti, Daljit Arora, and Prem Chopra.

Puneet Singh took to Instagram to pay tribute to Jaswinder and wrote: “Today, we lost a legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Jaswinder Bhalla ji this morning.

“I had the privilege of working with him, and those moments will always remain special to me. His unmatched comic timing, effortless charm, and the way he could light up a room with laughter were truly one of a kind. Beyond being a phenomenal artist, he was a wonderful human being with a pure soul.

“Punjab and the entire world of cinema has lost a gem, but his legacy of laughter and love will live on forever.

“Rest in peace Bhalla Saab 🙏. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

According to reports Jaswinder Bhallla died of a brain stroke.