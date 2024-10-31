This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Billy Connelly has opened up about his health in new book ‘The Accidental Artist’.

The Scottish comedian has given fans an update on his health battle following cancer and Parkinson’s diagnosis in new book 'The Accidental Artist’. Billy Connolly, 81, was diagnosed with both of the conditions in 2013.

Billy Connolly retired from performing in 2020 and is currently in Florida. The comedian reportedly moved from New York to Florida following the advice of doctors who recommended he lives in a warmer climate.

In the book, he writes: ‘I got diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and prostate cancer the same week. I got treated for the cancer, and now I seem to be ok. The Parkinson’s just rumbles along, doing its thing. It bothered me for a while, but when I think about it, I suppose I’m lucky I didn’t get something worse because I was a welder.’

He added: ‘I’m a lucky bugger. I survived a lot of s**t – much of it brought on by myself. I probably shouldn’t have escaped, but I did. Maybe what doesn’t kill you f**ks you up for life but at least I’m still here. I’m fishing happily in Florida and I’m not yet dead or broken.”

The former stand-up comedian has been married to New Zealand writer and actress Pamela Stephenson since 1989 and share three children together. Billy also shares two children with ex-wife Iris Pressagh.

Billy Connolly’s book The Accidental Artist: Drawings & Stories from the Nation's Favourite Comedian is available to buy now from Amazon.

