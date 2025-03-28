Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial Married at First Sight Australia couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley have announced they have split up after almost two years of dating.

The now former couple took their respective Instagram pages earlier today, (Friday March 28), to announce their split to their fans.

They posted a joint statement, revealing that “a few weeks ago” that had decided to end their “romantic relationship”, but insisted that they “remain the best of friends”. They also said they made the decision to break-up with “heavy hearts”.

The full statement read: “If you have been following our journey, you know we have always been authentic and true to ourselves. We have invited you in and brought you along for the wild ride. However today we come to you with heavy hearts. As of a few weeks ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We remain best of friends and still care for and respect one another deeply.”

They went on: “We are so grateful to have shared so many wonderful experiences together and will cherish them forever. We thank our families for their unconditional love and support. We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support that you guys have shown us throughout.”

They signed off by writing: “With love, Tori & Jack xox”, alongside a broken heart emoji. The statement, which included an image of them at their final vows ceremony on the show where they decided to be together in the real world, was also posted to their main Instagram grids. The comments on the post have been turned off, however.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley have announced their split, in March 2025. Photo by Instagram/@torileighadams. | Instagram/@torileighadams.

Dunkley and Adams were one of three successful couples to come out from Married at First Sight Aus season 11, which aired in 2024 and was filmed in 2023. They were also one of the couples who were still together every season of the show.

The TV groom then caused an even bigger stir by 'joking' with fellow groom Jono that during the couples swap week another groom could sleep with her if they wanted to. Despite all this, they got matching tattoos as the experiment came to a close and chose to continue their relationship in the real world. They then celebrated their one year anniversary in July last year.

They last posted about each other on February 23, when they attended a dinner party with some of their fellow MAFS castmates, including Lucinda Light, Eden Harper and Ellie Dix.