GK Barry’s upcoming appearance on the popular family show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Here! has caused a stir due to her past association with porn star Bonnie Blue.

GK Barry, whose real name is Grace Keeling, has built a substantial following, amassing 3.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million podcast listeners. She recently faced backlash for featuring Bonnie Blue, who has openly discussed her experiences with numerous young men, many of whom were university students.

Following criticism, the social media influencer deleted the episode, but the controversy remains as some viewers question whether her background aligns with the family-friendly image of I'm A Celebrity.

One viewer said: “Her audience is 13-20-year-old girls. Young and impressionable. This is not the message young girls should be hearing. We need to start de-platforming.”

A source told a national news outlet that ITV executives are dealing with a “PR nightmare” as they prepare for GK Barry’s arrival in the jungle. “I'm A Celeb is a family show, and they can't have anyone on there who agrees with sleeping with barely 18-year-olds,” the source said.

Reportedly, high-level discussions have been held to manage the potential backlash despite the episode’s removal from her podcast.

Alongside GK Barry, other high-profile names slated for this season include Coleen Rooney, former Strictly star Oti Mabuse, boxing champion Barry McGuigan, and singer Tulisa.