American Idol runner-up, Lauren Alaina, has taken to social media to announce the death of “daddy” saying “I really don't have words yet”.

Country singer, Lauren Alaina, has announced the death of her father today (July 24), cancelling some of her upcoming gigs so she can be with her family. The American Idol runner up made the announcement via her social media channels earlier today.

The 29-year-old wrote: “We lost my daddy last night, and I really don't have words yet. I want to let y'all know that I'm not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

Heartbreakingly, she signed off the post with the word 'pinky' and a heart, which has a special connection to her dad, J.J Suddeth. During a speech to the audience during her induction to the Grand Ole Opry in February 2022, Alaina explained the special meaning behind her holding up her pinky finger when she gets nervous performing.

She said: "My dad and I have this really sweet thing that we do. When I was little, I always held his pinky. So, when he comes to see me at my shows, he'll stand out in the crowd and hold up his pinky, and that's his way of telling me that he loves me."

Country singer, Lauren Alaina, has announced the death of her father | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lauren was said to be a ‘daddy’s girl’ and last month shared a post for father’s day with a picture of them both at her wedding, saying: “Happy Fathers Day to “my old man” with a heart the size of Texas!! I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin’. Love, your turd (pinky).”