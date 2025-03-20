A reality star says she thought about taking her own life - and even wrote a suicide note - after being cyber-bullied by celebrities.

Courtney Stodden, now 30, is a model and singer who became a TV personality. She competed in beauty pageants as a teenager, and got married to the then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16, in 2011.

The marriage attracted attention and Stodden appeared on the reality television shows Couples Therapy in 2012, and the US edition of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, and then Reality Ex-Wives in 2015, The Mother/Daughter Experiment in 2016, Celebs Go Dating in 2017 and her own show Courtney in 2020.

Courtney Stodden | Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

Now, in a new documentary, she says that the online abuse she received while a teenager almost pushed her over the edge - and has named Chrissy Teigen as one of the worst culprits.

The tweets aimed by Teigen at Stodden have been in the news before, and Teigen has previously apologised for them saying she would not behave like that again.

The trailer for a new ABC News documentary titled IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride shows Stodden discussing the mental health issues caused by stars criticising her.

Infamously, Teigen posted that she hated Stodden, thought she should die and wanted her to take a "dirt nap". Stodden says she wrote a suicide note.

Stodden said: “I know she’s saying it was from alcohol or whatever she wanted to say it was from. Saying this to a child when you are the queen of Twitter it was.. so much. I did actually almost succeed at committing suicide... there was a huge part of it. I had a suicide letter written. I remember my last thought was ‘maybe I don’t deserve to be here if people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to be’.”

The new documentary will be on Hulu. American website TMZ said it had approached Teigen about Stodden’s claims but had not had a response.