Singer D4vd announced dates for his world tour in February 2025.

On February 11, 2025, singer D4vd took to Instagram to share details of his world tour and wrote: “WITHERED WORLD TOUR 🚨

“Pre-sale starts Wednesday 4/23 at 10am local (sign up for the code)

“Public on sale starts Thursday 4/24 at 10am local

“LINK IN BIO FOR PRE-SALE CODE

“ALBUM DROPPING FRIDAY!!! LFG GUYS WERE BACK!!!”

Fans of the singer were very excited about the tour and one wrote: “hey d4vd my birthday is on august 23 and i have been a fan since the fortnite days, right now my family is going through financial hardships and i was wondering if i could get tickets for the fullmore on the 23 is the first concert near me and its on my birthday please🙏.”

D4vd cancels US tour as teen girl’s decomposed body is found in car registered to him. He is pictured here at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images for Coachella

However, D4vd has now cancelled the remainder of his US tour after the decomposed body of a 15-year-old girl was found last week in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to him. Rolling Stone reported at the time that a source told them that “D4vd was notified of the investigation and is “cooperating” with authorities while on his Withered world tour.”

The girl has now been identified as Celeste Rivas through forensics. In a statement the Los Angeles Police said: "At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time.”

According to NBC News, “The medical examiner’s office said the girl was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet and stud earrings. She was described as having wavy black hair and weighing about 71 pounds, the office said.”

Singer D4vd was due to perform on Friday night (September 19) in San Francisco but this was cancelled and the show on Saturday night (September 20) in Los Angeles, is now not going ahead. According to TMZ, “The streamer-turned-musician was also scheduled to attend an event at the Grammy Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 24 -- but his name has been quietly removed from the main event page on the website.”

Who is D4vd?

D4vd is an American singer and songwriter, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, he was born in Queens, New York, but moved to Houston, Texas, at a young age. He made his debut performance at Coachella in April of this year and only released his first album six months ago.

He has appeared as a musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was recently spotted at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June. When D4vd announced his world tour in April, he was inundated with messages from fans.

In June of this year, d4vd and Hyunjin of Stray Kids collaborated on ‘Always Love.’ Forbes reported that “Just weeks before the “Always Love” release, dv4d met up with Tray Kids backstage at their June 3 concert at SoFi stadium to snap a photo with the group and a separate selfie with Hyunjin. That image served as the official photo teaser for "Always love,” leaving global fans buzzing ever since.”

Will D4vd be playing dates in the UK?

At this stage, it is not yet known if D4vd will be playing tour dates in Europe and the UK. He is set to play in Manchester on October 15, Glasgow on October 16, Bristol on October 18 and London on October 20.