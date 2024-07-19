Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daisy May Cooper has announced that she will be leaving panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks

The show is set to return for its fourth series later this year on Sky Max, but with Daisy May Cooper stepping back from her role as team captain. The music-themed quiz show will feature actor and comedian Greg Davies returning as the host, alongside team captains Noel Fielding and regular panelist Jamali Maddix.

Daisy May Cooper will be temporarily replaced by Sophie Willan until she returns for the Christmas special.

The series will also welcome some notable guest appearances. Perrie Edwards from Little Mix will join for a Girl & Boy Bands special, and Beth Ditto, cultural icon and frontwoman of The Gossip, will feature in a noughties episode. Courtney Love, nicknamed the Goddess of Grunge, will appear in an episode celebrating all things rock.

In previous seasons, guests such as Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Shaggy, Pete Doherty, Ellie Goulding, Suggs, and Hannah Waddingham have graced the panel.

Speaking ahead of the new series, host Greg Davies said: “I am genuinely thrilled to be returning to the mayhem of Buzzcocks but realistically who reads these press quotes and why? Watch the show please and in-between episodes get out into the air, talk to your partner, read to your children. Live, for God's sake live.”

This news comes after Daisy May Cooper’s recent health update, where she shared that her newborn son Benji is "doing brilliantly" after arriving "earlier than expected" last month. Cooper announced the birth of her third child on social media last Thursday.

“What a bloody week<” she wrote, alongside a video of her and baby Benji in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that I nearly had to phone the Samaritans but my god you are perfect.

“I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. You are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed. Welcome to the world little Benji.”