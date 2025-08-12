Danielle Spencer dead: 1970s ABC sitcom What’s Happening!! star dies aged 60 after cancer complications
Her longtime friend and former co-star Haywood Nelson, who played Dwayne on the show, told TMZ that Spencer passed away Monday (August 11) night in a Richmond, Virginia hospital, surrounded by her mother Cheryl and her jazz musician brother Jeremy Pelt.
Nelson said he was in Dallas when he received the call with the news, adding that he had always seen Danielle as his “little sis.” The pair last spoke by phone two weeks ago, and Nelson recalled she “sounded upbeat at the time.”
He said Spencer had previously been involved in a car accident and was using a wheelchair. In a tribute posted on Instagram, Nelson wrote that her illness had taken “a heavy toll” but she had “finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body.”
What’s Happening!! aired from 1976 to 1979, with Spencer reprising her role in the 1980s spin-off What’s Happening Now!! before leaving the entertainment industry in the 1990s to work as a veterinarian.