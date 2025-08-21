Popular TV star and comedian Dave Coulier is "100 percent back to" himself after battling cancer and winning.

The 65-year-old actor revealed in March he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and five months later was delighted to tell fans he was cancer free.

His friend and Fuller House co-star John Stamos is thrilled to see his old pal back to good health. John, 62, told Us Weekly magazine: “Dave and I talk a lot. You know, we lost Bob [Saget], and I couldn’t bear losing Dave, so I’ve been with him a lot during this cancer journey of his. [He is] 100 percent back to Dave.

“It’s great to see that the treatments work. And it’s great to see him out there talking about it, to help other people that are going through the same thing.”

The Full House cast stayed close after the show wrapped in 1995 and later reunited onscreen for Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, and John credited the late Bob Saget - who died in January 2022 aged 65 - for being "always the connector" for the group.

But after Bob passed away, the news took some time to sink in for the cast, who share a group chat along with the likes of Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger, Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber.

John said: "It took us a long time to realise that Bob wasn’t on there. I still can’t believe that he’s gone. You just gotta love people when they’re around.”

The actor learned some valuable lessons from his late friend and is committed to staying as connected to his Full House co-stars as possible.

He said: "Bob never left anything off the table. He always told you he loved you. Always told you he was proud of you, always said good things, and that was a lesson that I’ve learned too — tomorrow’s never promised. You just never know. You got to just be in the moment and be there with these people when you can. We always show up for each other when we can. Lori’s my neighbour. She lives down the street.”

John - who has seven-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh - admitted he considered quitting "corny" Full House before it even aired but he now understands why it meant so much to people and is still relevant today.

He said: “I get why Full House is still around. I never got it before. And also having a kid, now I realise how important that television show is. … Yeah, some of the jokes didn’t hold up. And there’s some stuff that’s corny, and maybe one or two too many hugs here and there, but it holds up because the themes are universal. It’s sort of needed now more than ever, right?”